Want to get land registered, take driving test in Mohali? Get sampled for Covid first

Want to get land registered, take driving test in Mohali? Get sampled for Covid first

Around 100 people who came for land registry sampled at Dera Bassi tehsil office on Wednesday

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 00:20 IST

By Hillary Victor,

Fearing a second surge of Covid-19, the Mohali district administration is leaving no stone unturned.

A day after deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan laid emphasis on doubling the number of people being sampled for the disease, the authorities on Wednesday started testing citizens who want to get their land registered in any of the tehsil offices or appear for driving tests in the district.

“We want to take no chances, and have asked officials involved in public dealing to ensure those visiting the offices, be it for land registry or driving test, get themselves tested,” said Dayalan.

The civil surgeon has been asked to ensure round-the-clock availability of the sampling team at the district hospital with two dedicated mobile sampling teams for the needy, he said, adding that the control room would also be strengthened with requisite staff round-the-clock to sort out grievances of the callers.

Sangeeta Jain, senior medical officer, Dera Bassi, said: “We started Covid test at the tehsil office on Wednesday, and around 100 people who came for land registry were sampled.”

This month, the district has recorded 2,321 cases, with Mohali city accounting for 75% of them. Even the recovery rate has declined to 87% from 93.7% in October. Civil surgeon Dr GB Singh said: “The number of cases has gone up as people are not exercising social distancing or taking precautions. In the city, most of them have stopped wearing masks.”

