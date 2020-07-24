Wanted in ransom call, gangster Bishnoi in Muktsar police custody

Sections
Anmol is facing at least 12 cases, including murder, attempt to murder and ransom in Rajasthan and Punjab

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 20:28 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Bathinda

Bathinda A Muktsar court sent gangster Anmol Bishnoi, presented before it after being brought on a production warrant from a Rajasthan jail, to police custody for three days. Police have brought him for investigation in a case where a Muktsar-based mobile phone dealer had received a telephone call for a ransom of Rs 10 lakh on July 4.

Muktsar senior superintendent of police (SSP) Rajbachan Sandhu said Anmol was suspected to be behind the crime. Sandhu added Bishnoi is brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and the former was lodged in Jodhpur jail. Muktsar City SHO Mohan Lal said Anmol was facing at least 12 cases, including murder, attempt to murder and ransom in Rajasthan and Punjab.

