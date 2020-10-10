Sections
War memorial site on Ambala-Delhi National Highway inspected

The Rs 200-crore project being undertaken over an area of 20 acre and is expected to complete by July 31 next year

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 23:34 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ambala

Officials inspecting a war memorial site on the Ambala-Delhi National Highway on Saturday. (HT photo)

PC Meena, director general, directorate of information, public relations and languages, Haryana, on Saturday visited the project site where a memorial for the 1857 war is being constructed on the Ambala-Delhi National Highway. He was accompanied by senior administration officials.

The Rs 200-crore project being undertaken over an area of 20 acre and is expected to complete by July 31 next year.

Architect Renu Khanna gave detailed information about the construction work related to the project.

Meena said that the various events related to the revolution of 1857 will be shown through various mediums like audio-visual, short films and digital walkthrough 5D auditoriums.

PWD chief engineer, Chandramohan, informed Meena that five buildings are being constructed at the site including interpretation centre, open-air theater, auditorium, museum and memorial tower.

He added that most of the work of IC, OT and auditorium has been completed while 50% of the museum building and 20% of the memorial tower have been completed.

