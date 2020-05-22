Sections
Home / Cities / War veteran passes away at 102

War veteran passes away at 102

Gurdial Singh Jallanwalia, one of the oldest war veterans in the country, passed away at the age of 102

Updated: May 22, 2020 01:26 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Gurdial Singh Jallanwalia (centre) had participated in four battles, including World War II. In 1939 and 1940, he fought a battle for British Army in Waziristan, now in Pakistan. (HT Photo)

Gurdial Singh Jallanwalia, one of the oldest war veterans in the country, passed away at the age of 102. He breathed his last at his house in Civil Lines, Ludhiana, on Thursday evening. He had been suffering from some age-related ailments, his son Harmander Singh said.

Jallanwalia had participated in four battles, including World War II. In 1939 and 1940, he fought a battle for British Army in Waziristan, now in Pakistan.

During the second world war in 1944-1945, he was posted in Burma (now Myanmar) and was shot on the lower abdomen by a Japanese soldier. But somehow, the soldier could not fire a second shot and Jallanwalia’s fellow soldier was quick to shoot the enemy.

In 1947 and 1948, Jallanwalia led a battle in Jammu and Kashmir region and during 1965 war, he was posted in Amritsar.



Despite, participating in four wars, he advocated continuous dialogue to bring peace.

He was also an active supporter of the One Rank One Pension (OROP) campaign.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

We all have to be responsible citizens, says Rajat Barmecha
May 22, 2020 01:44 IST
India tops list of British citizens born abroad, replaces Poland
May 22, 2020 01:27 IST
War veteran passes away at 102
May 22, 2020 01:26 IST
60-year-old Covid patient dies waiting for ambulance in Thane; TMC orders inquiry
May 22, 2020 01:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.