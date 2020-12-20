Warder among six booked after 27gm opium, mobilephone found in Ambala jail

Police on Saturday booked six people, including the warder, after authorities found around 27gm opium and a mobilephone at the Central Jail in Ambala.

The authorities said the conspiracy involves a jail warder, four prisoners and a relative of an inmate. Those booked include warder Purshottam, Gurdeep alias Deepa, Amit alias Babu, Devender and his brother Gurjinder and Iqbal Ahmed, as per the FIR registered on the complaint of deputy superintendent of jail Rakesh Kumar.

The issue came to light after a scuffle between prisoners Gurdeep alias Deepa of Mahesh Nagar in Ambala Cantt and Amit alias Babu of Valmiki Nagar in Ambala city was reported to the authorities on Saturday evening. Later, when both of them were interrogated by the jail officials, Amit confessed that another prisoner Devender had used his mobilephone to call his brother Gurjinder and planned to bring the contraband through an employee/official inside the jail. Amit said the drug was brought in but he didn’t get his share.

Kumar, in his complaint, said Devender wrote his brother’s number to another inmate Iqbal Ahmed, who also negotiated the money with warder Purshottam. The opium was recovered from Gurdeep’s possession.

“A white-colored Samsung mobile phone was also recovered from Amit. During questioning, Iqbal confessed that the consignment was received through the warder on Thursday at 3:45pm. This was also proved when the CCTV footage at the block was checked,” Kumar told the police.

A case under Sctions 120-b of the Indian Penal Code, 18 of the NDPS Act and 42 of the Prisons Act has been registered at Baldev Nagar police station.

Investigating officer Surender Kumar said no one has been arrested yet. However, as per the process, the prisoners will be brought on production remand by the police for the crime.

In the past too, several mobile phones and SIM cards have been recovered from the jail barracks by the authorities.