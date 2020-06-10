Warn people before releasing water from dams: Himachal chief secretary

Himachal Pradesh chief secretary Anil Khachi directed all deputy commissioners to ensure dissemination of weather advisories besides adequate preparedness for upcoming monsoon season. This year, the monsoons are expected to be above normal as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Khachi presided over a meeting convened to review preparedness for monsoon in state. Vulnerable areas prone to landslides and floods should be identified and the PWD should be proactive in positioning men and machinery so that the general public do not face any difficulty.

He directed the officials concerned at risk prone areas to stock up adequate ration. Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, Chamba and Dodra-Kawar in Rohru subdivision are highly prone to landslides during heavy rain and are to be provided with adequate foodgrain and other essentials.

The chief secretary said that DC, urban local bodies, and municipal corporations and councils should deploy enough manpower to clean drains and avoid clogging that may result in water entering houses or damaging roads. He asked DCs to ensure removal of encroachments and blockages from drainage systems and flood plains.

He stressed on sending proposals for inventory required for relief and rescue operations. “The emergency response teams need to be sensitised. The DCs should hold review meetings with dam authorities concerned and make sure that people are warned well before water is released from dams, as per the guidelines of the Central Water Commission (CWC).

Directions were issued to the electricity department to take corrective measures well in advance. All DCs are to review the availability of anti-venom vaccine, medicines, and other essentials.