Warnings on cleaning agents should be prominent enough

In July this year, a 34-year-old woman in Surrey, United Kingdom, died from the toxic fumes that she inhaled while cleaning her bathroom. Unaware of the danger of mixing two cleaning products, Celia Seymour had used a bleach and a toilet cleaner together, with disastrous consequences.

In November last year, 32-year-old Ryan Baldera suffered a similar fate in Burlington, Massachusetts, USA. He tried to remove a floor-cleaning agent spilt on the floor with another cleaner, without realising that in the process, he was mixing sodium hypochlorite, the active ingredient in one cleaner, with some acids present in the other, leading to the release of chlorine gas. Inhalation of the poisonous gas proved fatal.

Last week, a friend from Bengaluru forwarded a WhatsApp message from someone who had a narrow escape. To clean her bathroom surface, the consumer first used a toilet cleaner and on finding the quantity to be insufficient, had poured out a bathroom cleaner –two different products of the same brand, meant for the washroom.

As she scrubbed, she inhaled strong chlorine fumes emanating from the mixture, without realising its toxicity. Fortunately, she recovered from a serious bout of coughing and acute breathlessness that she suffered for hours.

Unfortunately, as with many such forwards, the name of the person who wrote it was missing, so also the date of the first send. Yet, the message is highly relevant. In fact a Google search shows several people from different parts of the country sharing such experiences. One of them, who used a bleach and a toilet cleaner, thinking that it would be effective in cleaning the tough stains on the bathroom tiles, suffered such deleterious effects from the poisonous gas released that he had to be put on a ventilator for several hours.

When a cleaning product containing sodium hypochlorite (or chlorine bleach), for example, gets mixed with a solution containing one of two acids as an active ingredient, it releases toxic chlorine gas. Depending on the concentration of the gas and the length of exposure, inhalation of the gas could be life-threatening. The symptoms range from eye, nose and throat irritation, incessant coughing, breathlessness, chest pain, wheezing to acute lung damage or acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Similarly, when sodium hypochlorite is mixed with ammonia, chloramines are produced . Exposure to these vapours also produce similar symptoms. When you mix rubbing alcohol or a hand sanitiser that contains ethanol or isopropyl alcohol with sodium hypochlorite, the resultant gas is chloroform, a powerful anaesthetic.

So whether you are unclogging your drains or cleaning your kitchen surfaces, sanitising your bathrooms or disinfecting your living room floors, remember these are all chemicals and they should never be mixed -even if they are products of the same company.

If you see the containers of cleaning solutions, besides a general caution against mixing with other cleaners or household chemicals, they all specifically tell you not to mix with bleach or acids, depending on their active ingredient. Some of them also tell you that such mixing could release chlorine.

But that is not adequate. The warning should be far more prominent and on the front of the pack, so that it catches the attention of the consumer. And it should be in English as well as the local language. Manufacturers also need to take up consumer awareness campaigns on the risk of mixing cleaning or disinfecting agents.

In fact the apex consumer court has held in several cases that failure to issue adequate warning about the usage of a product constitutes negligence. But more important, the new consumer protection law, the Consumer Protection Act , 2019, has a separate chapter on product liability and under that, the manufacturer will be held liable for any harm caused to the consumer , if “the product fails to contain adequate instructions of correct usage to prevent any harm or any warning regarding improper or incorrect usage”.