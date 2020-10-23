Washrooms at Cidco Exhibition Centre Covid centre in Vashi causing inconvenience to patients

Covid patients admitted to the Cidco Exhibition Centre (CEC), a Covid care facility in Vashi, has complained about tiny washrooms causing inconvenience to them. The patients have complained that most of them, especially senior citizens, get cramps or do not fit into these washrooms.

BN Kumar, director of NatConnect Foundation, said, “The washroom is very small and I get cramps in the toilet. I am mid-sized and hence managing somehow, but most well-built people have tough time. We are forced to restrain ourselves from visiting the toilet.”

The 65-year-old added that the bathroom was another disaster due to its design. “There’s no place to keep soap. Are you supposed to hold it in the hand while taking shower? Patients are supposed to stay for a minimum of 10 days here. My neighbouring patient has already spent 23 days. Can you imagine his plight? The drainage system in the washrooms is bad. You are in three to four inches of water by the time you finish your shower,” he added. He pointed out that there were no places to dry clothes.

However, Kumar added that food quality was very good.

The handles in the bathroom for senior citizens were also missing.

Meanwhile, another 60-year-old woman from Juinagar who was admitted to the facility on Monday night, faced the same issues with washroom. She also pointed out that some patients lacked civic sense as they didn’t flush after use.

Sujata Dhole, additional commissioner, NMMC, said, “The bathrooms were created during the pandemic. So, getting such massive number of lines in a short time was a challenge. The issues can be taken up by the nodal officer who would in turn inform the engineers about it.”

The Cidco Exhibition Centre has 1,174 beds while 75 ICU beds with oxygen are in the pipeline.