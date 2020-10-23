Sections
Waste segregation: A2Z company told to improve working or face action

The firm has also been unsuccessful in running the refuse-derived fuel (RDF) plant to its full capacity so far.

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 01:08 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

MC Commissioner Pradeep Sabharwal conducting a meeting with MC Health Branch and A to Z Company officials in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)

With the deadline fast approaching for implementation of waste segregation, municipal commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal has issued a final warning to A2Z company, the firm tasked with garbage collection in the city, to make necessary arrangements or face penalty. The firm has also been unsuccessful in running the refuse-derived fuel (RDF) plant to its full capacity so far.

In a meeting with nodal officers of different branches of municipal corporation (MC) and the firm’s officials on Thursday, Sabharwal warned A2Z company to improve its functioning or face action.

An official, requesting anonymity, said that the monitoring committee of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had earlier set November 30 as the deadline for the Ludhiana civic body to implement door-to-door garbage lifting and waste segregation. If the MC fails to do so, the bank guarantee of Rs 5 lakh submitted to the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) would be encashed.

Where the company is failing



While segregated waste is being collected from the houses and dumped at secondary dumping points, the company is lifting waste collectively, due to which the effort is being rendered useless. The company has been told to do colour-coding on tippers involved in shifting of dry and wet waste to the main dump site.



Running of RDF plant

Furthermore, the RDF plant is also being run at 60% of its capacity while the rest of the waste is dumped at the main dump site. Around 1,100 metric tonnes of waste is being generated in the city on a daily basis, said the official.

Sabharwal said the company has not been working properly due to which a warning has been issued.

Officials told to intensify drive against use of plastic bags

Sabharwal said officials have also been told to intensify the drive against use of plastic carry bags in the city and issue challans to violators. Further, the horticulture wing officials have been told to expedite the work of establishing compost pits in 922 parks of the city. The officials said that challans upto Rs 20,000 can be imposed on violators depending upon the quantity of plastic carry bags confiscated.

