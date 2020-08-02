Water cut in Thane due to damage in pipeline

Sections
Updated: Aug 02, 2020 23:27 IST

By Megha Pol,

Thane

Thane residents experienced a water cut for over 10 hours on Sunday due to damage in the air-valve of a water pipeline at Shahad-Temghar Water Supply Authority (STEM) near its pumping station on National Highway number-3.

The supply resumed at night and the water supply will be at low pressure on Monday and Tuesday.

An officer from Thane Municipal Corporation said, “The air valve of the water pumping line of STEM plant was damaged on Sunday morning due to a cable laying work going on along the highway. The water supply to Thane city was cut off on Sunday morning and resumed at night.”



STEM supplies 110 mld water to areas of Ghodbunder Road and Thane city. The officer added that the supply though resumed will be low pressure for the next two days.

