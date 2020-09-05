Water logging, traffic snarls after rain on Saturday

New Delhi:

Rain and thunderstorm across Delhi on Saturday left several arterial stretches inundated and caused severe traffic snarls on major roads.

Scientists at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said while most parts of the national capital received “moderate” rain, southwest Delhi and south Delhi recorded “heavy” rainfall.

IMD data showed that till 8pm, Delhi’s Safdarjung observatory recorded 15.6 mm rainfall. The department said rainfall and thunderstorm were likely to continue through Saturday night.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 36.8 degree Celsius while the minimum temperature settled at 26.4 degree Celsius.

“The monsoon trough has remained near Delhi from September 3. This is the reason why the city has been receiving light rainfall in some parts and today (Saturday), we recorded moderate rainfall. Apart from this, the day time temperature in Delhi was high, which resulted in thunderstorm activity in Delhi-NCR,” Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre, said.

Srivastava said a cyclonic circulation passing over northwest Rajasthan also contributed to Saturday’s rain.

Light rain will continue in this region till September 7, the met department said.

Delhi traffic police records showed that traffic slowed down in areas around Pragati Maidan, the Barapullah elevated corridor, Sarai Kale Khan, Moti Bagh, Munirka, Rajouri Garden, Mukarba Chowk, Britannia Chowk, Pul Prahladpur, Delhi Gate, Karol Bagh, West Patel Nagar, Maujpur crossing and Dwarka Link Road.

IMD data shows that in August, Delhi had recorded 236.5 mm rainfall, which is the highest in the last seven years. In the first five days of September, however, Delhi has recorded only trace rainfall.