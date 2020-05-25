Sections
Water supply of 10 unsafe buildings in Panvel disconnected

The Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has disconnected water supply of 10 dilapidated buildings and asked the residents to vacate the building, failing which electricity would also be...

Updated: May 25, 2020 21:04 IST

By Padmja Sinha,

The Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has disconnected water supply of 10 dilapidated buildings and asked the residents to vacate the building, failing which electricity would also be cut.

The step is part of pre-monsoon preparations.

PCMC chief Sudhakar Deshmukh said, “We have disconnected water connection to the 10 dilapidated buildings. It is dangerous for people to live in such buildings. Evacuation notice has been served to residents, and if they don’t vacate tough measures would be taken.”

“The helpline number to complain about rain-related incidents such as tree fall and waterlogging will be active from June 1,” said Deshmukh.



Residents can dial the tollfree number 1800227701 to complain about monsoon-related problems.

Ravi Srivastava, a city-based activist, said, “Before asking residents to vacate, it is important to find whether everyone has an alternative accommodation. Many are tenant-owner issues. Even after getting a notice, they don’t vacate the building.”

