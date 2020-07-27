Water supply to be affected in parts of Delhi on Tuesday

New Delhi: The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Monday said that due to an increase in ammonia levels (pollutants) in raw water discharged from Haryana , water supply will be available at low pressure in parts of west, north, central and south Delhi, including Delhi Cantonment, on Tuesday as well.

The high levels of ammonia had affected the production capacity of the water treatment plants at Chandrawal, Okhla and Wazirabad. The capacity is being restored and hence supply will be low, DJB officials said.

DJB vice-chairperson Raghav Chadha said, “Due to increase in pollutants in raw water released from Haryana, the water supply will be affected in some parts of the city. We endeavour to restore normal water supply as soon as possible. Please use water judiciously.”

An advisory issued by the water utility has asked the public to make judicious use of water. People can reach out to the emergency control room numbers (1916, 23527679, 23634469) in case of requirement of water tanker.