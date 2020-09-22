Water supply to Gaur City high-rise halted, two maintenance agency officials booked

A group of high-rise residents on Monday evening protested against the society’s maintenance agency for allegedly stopping water supply for more than five hours.

Residents of Avenue 6 in Gaur City alleged that the agency arbitrarily increased the maintenance fee by nearly 60% on Monday and when the residents objected to the hike, the staff allegedly stopped the water supply to high-rise which is home to nearly 1,100 families.

Amarjeet Rathore, an Avenue 6 resident, said that agency responsible for the maintenance of the high-rise increased the rate of upkeep charges from ₹1.25 to ₹2 per square feet, without discussing the hike with the flat owners. “Notices mentioning the new rates, applicable from October 1, surfaced on the notice boards on Monday. When the residents objected to the hike, the maintenance agency removed security guards from the society and also stopped the water supply,” he said.

Rathore said residents of the high-rise, where a few Covid-19 patients are also under home isolation, faced a lot of problems and gathered together in protest around 6pm on Monday evening. A team from Bisrakh police station soon reached the spot to resolve the issue. The police said the called independent plumbers who restored the water supply late in the evening.

Another resident of the high-rise, Brijwasi Singh, filed a complaint with the police against two officials of the maintenance agency – RK Maurya and Ashish Nirula – alleging that essential services to had been stopped due to which the residents especially children, women, and elderly people were troubled. “The maintenance fee should have been increased after due deliberation. In wake of the pandemic, we feel that this is not the right time to increase the fee,” Singh said.

Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Noida Central, said, based on Singh’s complaint, a case has been registered against the two agency officials under sections 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life),188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 of Epidemic Act.

Ashish Narula, deputy general manager of the maintenance agency said that it was disheartening to see that the residents had filed an FIR against him and Maurya even as “they tirelessly worked to provide best of services even during the pandemic risking their lives”. “The residents have ignored the fact that we charge barely ₹1.25 ft for maintenance services. The charges have not been increased since inception of the society in 2014. The residents have stalled efforts to increase the charges of 15% every year, a clause which is already there in the agreement,” Narula added. He further said that the current maintenance fee is too little and cannot meet the expenses including the salaries of the maintenance staff.