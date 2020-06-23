Wear a mask every time you step out of your flat: Mumbai civic body

After noticing that a high number of cases are now being recorded from high-rises or housing colonies, as opposed to the earlier trend of more cases in slum or congested settlements, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to issue frequent directions to such residents.

Municipal commissioner IS Chahal said, “Many cases are now coming from high-rises. This is true. Take for example Mulund and Bhandup. The main reason is there are many townships in these areas with big campuses. Residents walk and jog around in these campuses without masks. That is why the infection is spreading fast.”

Chahal said the main advisory is wear masks even when stepping out of flats. He said, “Masks are not just for going out on the street. Masks are for when you leave your flat.”

Residents must not interact with public without a mask other than family members living in the same household while still inside the house.

Two days ago, BMC officials met with the registrar of co-operative societies that have direct control over these cooperative housing societies and townships. Chahal said the civic body has connected with the registrar over mobile messaging applications and on email, and will stay in regular touch with them.

Another senior civic officer had told HT on Sunday that one of the main reasons for rise in cases in buildings is the easing of restrictions, and opening of several offices. “More people have started going to offices, and have begun taking their cars out. Interaction has increased. For example, they don’t know who is touching their car during the day. This is one of the reasons,” he said.