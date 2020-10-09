Sections
Webinar held to mark Wildlife Week in Himachal

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 21:27 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

About one million wildlife species will become extinct in the next few years, said Wildlife Crime Control Bureau additional director Tilottama Verma here on Friday.

She was speaking during a webinar organised by HP ENVIS Hub to celebrate Wildlife Week.

“Illegal trafficking is one of the biggest threats against wild animals. In the international market, illegal wildlife and timber trade is a business worth forty billion dollars. India is a prosperous country for flora and fauna and from here many animals are trafficked to Southeast Asia and China. Major species among these include tiger, Tibetan antelope (Chiru), pangolin, snakes, turtles and butterflies,” shared Verma.

HP ENVIS coordinator Aparna Sharma hosted the webinar and briefed the audience about the significance of the occasion. Besides Verma, principal chief conservator of forests Dr Savita and IGCMC director Dr Arindran Gopala were the eminent speakers at the webinar.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Savita said the Himachal Pradesh forest department has taken many steps to provide relief to the people of the state from the monkey menace. She added that the steps taken for the rejuvenation of the Ganga have been very effective and now the same will be replicated for nine other major river systems of the country.

The webinar with the theme ‘Wildlife and its conservation’ and was attended by 100 people.

