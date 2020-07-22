Webinar on impact of corona crisis on poultry industry held in Ludhiana vet varsity

Sections
Vice-chancellor of GADVASU said that students should adopt poultry farming as an enterprise and become an employer rather than exploring government jobs.

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 23:12 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The department of livestock production management at the College of Veterinary Science, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), organised a national-level webinar on ‘Global corona crisis: Impact and strategic measures to uplift poultry industry’ on Wednesday.

The webinar was conducted and moderated by head of department Dr Manish Chatli and former dean, Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (LUVAS), Hisar, Dr N K Mahajan; and director, CPDO, Chandigarh, Dr Kamna Barkataki; and DGM-Punjab, Suguna Foods Private Limited, Dr GG Barley were the key speakers.

Dr Mahajan emphasised on the need for biosecurity on farms and on the restriction of use of antibiotics and hormones in poultry birds. Dr Barley highlighted the socio-economic impact of coronavirus on poultry industry and management strategies to make poultry farming capable of withstanding this global crisis, and emphasised on the importance of precision poultry nutrition to reduce the cost of production.

Dr Kamna highlighted the importance of backyard farming for the livelihood of the downtrodden rural population. She also detailed the government guidelines during this crisis.



Dr Daljeet Kaur conducted the question-answer session and extended a vote of thanks to all. Vice-chancellor of GADVASU, Dr Inderjeet Singh said that the students should adopt poultry farming as an enterprise and become an employer rather than exploring government jobs.

