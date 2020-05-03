Wedding can wait, duty comes first for this Shimla cop

Naina. a constable posted at Jhakri police station in Shimla, reported to duty on National Highway 5, on a day when she was supposed to get married. (HT PHOTO)

Setting a perfect example of dedication towards her job, a constable posted at the Jhakri police station in Shimla postponed her wedding to be able to fulfil her duties amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Naina, who was set to get married on Saturday, instead reported to duty on National Highway 5, where she has been deployed to manage traffic and check the travel history of all commuters.

When contacted, the cop said, “It is not the right time. People are facing a global health crisis and this is the time to serve the people and fight the pandemic. I wanted to make sure that I can fulfil my duty with dedication and honesty. I can marry later when everything is normal.”

Her parents, would-be husband and in-laws have also extended their full support in her decision.

Naina is a resident of Taklech village in Rampur Bushahr and is set to marry a resident of Darkali village of the same tehsil.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Rampur Bushahr, Abhimaniyou Verma said, “Police is always working for the safety and security of the people and because of coronavirus, our responsibilities have increased. By postponing her wedding, Naina has set a great example which is appreciable.”