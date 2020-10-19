Week on, remaining 12 inmates who fled Hisar observation home remain untraceable

A week after 17 juvenile inmates escaped from an observation home in Hisar, 12 of them remain untraceable so far despite intensive searches, police officials said.

Hisar superintendent of police Balwan Rana said, “The 15 police teams which were formed to look for the inmates are working round-the-clock to ensure the arrest of remaining inmates, who are still at large. We have shared their details with other district superintendents and neighbouring states. We are making continuous efforts to nab them at the earliest,” the SP said.

A senior police official said a manhunt is on to look for the inmates and they are likely to be declared proclaimed offenders, if not apprehended in the coming days.

While nine of the 17 inmates face murder charges, three are booked for attempt to murder, two were booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and two others face theft and a rioting case.

An official, who is part of the three-member probe team led by Hisar additional deputy commissioner Aneesh Yadav, said the ADC had submitted the report to Hisar deputy commissioner Priyanka Soni two days ago.

“We found lapses in security in the observation home. The security guidelines were not followed and both the entry gates were not locked when the inmates fled the home. The security was not tightened and the guards deployed outside the observation home were less than the required number. The CCTV footage clearly shows that the inmates had hatched a plan to flee in advance and the authorities failed to notice their activities. Any action against authorities of the observation home will be taken by the jail department. However, we can say that they failed on all fronts,” said the official, on condition of anonymity.

Earlier, the Haryana state commission for protection of child rights chairperson Jyoti Bainda had also pointed to ‘grave lapses’ on part of the staff and management the observation home.