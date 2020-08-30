Sections
Weekly markets extended in Delhi till September 6

New Delhi: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Sunday extended the functioning of weekly markets on a trial basis till September 6 in the national capital, officials...

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 21:15 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi:

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Sunday extended the functioning of weekly markets on a trial basis till September 6 in the national capital, officials in the Delhi government said.

In an order issued on August 30, acting chief secretary Satya Gopal said that after reviewing the current Covid-19 situation, it was decided that one weekly market per day, per zone will be allowed to function on a trial basis further for a week from August 31 to September 6.

Weekly markets. which were closed since March 23, have been permitted to function from 4 pm to 10 pm. Not more than two buyers are allowed to deal at any stall at one time.



On August 21, DDMA had allowed such markets to open on a trial basis. One market, per day per municipal zone was started for one week from August 24-30.

The authorities directed officials concerned to ensure strict implementation of anti-Covid-19 measures, including social distancing and mandatory use of face mask at these markets.

Larger gatherings will continue to be prohibited and authorities concerned have appointed a ‘Weekly Market Officer’ to ensure strict compliance of the standard operating procedures.

