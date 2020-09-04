Weekly markets to continue on trial basis, inter-state travel to remain prohibited: DDMA issues Unlock 4.0 order

New Delhi: Several weekly markets in the Capital will continue operating on a trial basis till September 13 but inter-state buses are prohibited from plying and gymnasiums and yoga centres cannot open in the city at this point.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday issued an order implementing its un-lockdown plan for September, in adherence to guidelines issued by the central government last week.

The order, which HT has seen, also mentions the phased re-opening of the Delhi Metro services from Monday and operation of bars from Wednesday.

The government had first allowed weekly markets to operate from August 24 on a trial basis and an assessment report was submitted to the chief minister’s office on August 31. The assessment was done on parameters of social distancing and safety measures in the light of Covid-19 guidelines. Based on the report, the DDMA decided to extend the trial operations up to September 13 before taking a final call on whether these markets can be opened permanently, said a senior government official.

Under the trial run, one weekly market per municipal zone is allowed to function each day. Delhi has 12 municipal zones.

However, in the light of the spike in new cases, the DDMA decided to take some more time on re-opening of gyms and inter-state transport, the senior official said.

The DDMA is chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, its vice-chairperson is Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Gyms and yoga centres had been closed since March 22. Recently, the AAP government had sent a proposal to L-G Baijal to allow gyms and yoga centres to reopen but the L-G rejected it citing the prevalent situation where number of Covid cases have been rising in the Capital.

Delhi on Thursday recorded 2,737 new COVID-19 cases, the city’s highest single-day spike in 67 days, taking the infection tally to over 1.82 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 4,500, according to the daily bulletin issued by the Delhi government.

This is the third successive day in September when the city has reported over 2,000 new cases.

On August 29, the Union Home Ministry had issued the Unlock 4 guidelines under which Metro trains have been allowed to resume services from September 7 in a graded manner, while political, social and religious congregations of up to 100 people have been permitted from September 21.

However, schools, colleges and other educational and coaching institutions will remain closed for students till September 30, with some relaxations for students of classes 9 to 12.