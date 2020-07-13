Well-equipped 100-bed Covid care centre underway at Bibwewadi

PUNE A well-equipped 100-bed Covid-19 care centre is being set up at the labour welfare departments office, Bibwewadi by the district administration and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar and district collector Naval Kishore Ram visited the hospital facility on Monday and instructed the officials to make it operational soon.

After taking the charge as a municipal commissioner this is Kumar’s first visit to the city hospital.

Local Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) MLA Madhuri Misal, district health officer Sunil Jagtap were also present during the hospital visit.

Ram said, “The hospital will have all the facilities like intensive care unit (ICU), quarantine facility, oxygen supported beds and enough medical staff. District administration will help to get all the necessary medical equipment for the hospital.”

Misal said, “I was following up with the administration to turn the premises into a Covid care centre. All the necessary facilities like ventilators, ICU and oxygen supported beds will be made available in the next few days and the hospital will be functional soon.”

“District administration and the civic body have promised to extend all the medical support for the hospital,” she said.

