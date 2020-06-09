West Delhi restaurant owner, three others arrested for organising party

New Delhi: The owner and manager of a West Delhi restaurant and two others have been arrested for organising a get-together which was attended by 38 people on Monday in violation of the restrictions on social gatherings under the national lockdown rules enforced to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The restaurant located in Vishan Enclave on Najafgarh Road had opened on Monday after remaining shut during the lockdown. Senior officers said that hukkah was also being served in the party, which also is an offence under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act. All the four accused were later released on bail, police said.

Delhi government has allowed restaurants to resume operations Monday (June 8) onwards while ensuring social distancing and following the safety guidelines.

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Deepak Purohit said in order to ensure zero violation of the safety guidelines issued during the Covid-19 pandemic, a police team that was conducting patrolling on Monday at Najafgarh Road, spotted some activity in Qubitos Restaurant in Vishan Enclave.

“During checking it was found that a party was going on. There were a total of 38 people in the party and hukkah was also being served at the restaurant,” the DCP said.

Because it was a violation of the lockdown, a case under IPC sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life) was registered and four men were arrested, Purohit said.

“The arrested men include the owner of restaurant Akshay Chhadha, 37, a resident of DLF Capital Green, Moti Nagar, his manager Manoj Kapoor, 29, from Basai Darapur, Delhi, the party organizer Manaan Majid, 27, who lives in Mustafabad and one Mohammed Asif 25, from Kirari,” the DCP said.

The four were also booked under section four of COTPA (Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act) for smoking in any public place.