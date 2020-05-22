Wheat stubble burning cases at 11,844, highest in two years

In Punjab, wheat stubble is used to make dry fooder for cattle, and farmers burn only the leftover roots. These roots can be easily mixed in the soil, but some farmers find it easier to burn it to clear it. (HT File Photo)

Even as the state government expected a dip in the number of wheat stubble burning cases this season due to the covid-19 pandemic, the number of such instances in the state has touched 11,844, the highest since 2018. In 2019, the number was 10,114 and 10,993 in 2018. The period in all these years was from April 15 to May 22.

Friday itself saw 431 cases, with the 2018 figure on this date being 98, and 330 in 2019.

In the state, wheat stubble is used to make dry fooder for cattle, and farmers burn only the leftover roots. These roots can be easily mixed in the soil, but some farmers find it easier to burn it to clear it.

“It is shocking for us why farmers are not listening to the appeals issued by the government agencies, farm bodies and doctors. This time, burning stubble is very dangerous especially when the smoke emitted from farm fires attacks the lungs; the novel coronavirus also damages lungs,” said Harinder Singh Lakhowal, president, a faction of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU).

He added they had been educating farmers on in-situ management of wheat stubble, something that they had been doing successfully for years. “Farmers in Bathinda, Sangrur and Barnala are more prone to breaking the law due to their leftist bent of mind and tendency to be anti-government,” Lakhowal claimed.

State agriculture secretary Kahan Singh Pannu said, “We are taking punitive action against errant farmers, but I think we have to adopt strict measures to stop the nuisance. Farmers seem to be adamant and have, so far, not cared to follow orders.”

Till May 30, the government has imposed a fine of Rs 33 lakh on farmers as environment compensation in 1,191 cases of stubble fires. Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) member secretary Krunesh Garg said environment compensation would also be levied in 1,368 other cases. “Special teams have visited 5,241 sites where stubble burning was reported,” he added.

According to PPCB data compiled till Thursday, Moga has reported the most cases at 1,070; Bathinda (1,051); Ferozepur (997); Amritsar 1,009; Muktsar (925); Gurdaspur (800); Tarn Taran 770 and Ludhiana 648.

‘KHARIF SEASON TO BE WORSE’

Brijendra Pateria, regional head of the State Remote Sensing Centre which detects these fires, says, “Farmers are not listening to appeals and are simply burning wheat stubble. If this trend continues, kharif season will be far worse as farm fires are concerned. The government will need to take strict steps to check this.” He added that due to the pandemic, priorities of district administration and other departments tended to be different, but everybody must be on the same page to tackle the pandemic.