When 400-500 people cycle together, it relays a sense of unity: J&K L-G

The race, organised by the J&K Police, was first such event in the Valley in over a year due to restrictions after the revocation of Article 370 and then the Covid-induced lockdown.

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 21:48 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Srinagar

Hundreds of children and youth participate in a cycle race, ‘Pedal for Peace’, on the banks of Dal Lake in Kashmir on Sunday.

“Through Pedal for Peace, we are attempting to lay the foundation of peace, brotherhood and happiness. It is an attempt to spread the message of love among people,” said lieutenant governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha, who was the chief guest at the event. He distributed prizes among the winners at Police Golf Course in Srinagar.

“When 400-500 people cycle together, it is not just a race or a competition. It relays a sense of unity. The race generates an energy which affects one and all,” he said.



The events included races for sub-junior boys/girls, junior boys/girls, senior men/women and veteran men.

“I’m extremely happy as I stood first. It was fun to do this after sitting at home for months amid lockdown,” said Rubab, a junior category participant.

J&K DGP Dilbag Singh was also present. “Unfortunately, with Covid-19, there was a break in physical activities. There is some relaxation now and we have resumed sporting activities,” he said.

