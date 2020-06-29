Why were blacklisted Tablighi Jamaat members not deported? SC tells Centre to explain

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to explain by Thursday if the visas issued to nearly 2,500 foreigners who had attended a congregation at the Tablighi Jamaat Markaz in Nizamuddin were revoked, why they were not deported yet.

The court observed that the ministry of home affairs had blacklisted these 2500 foreigners yet they were allowed to “linger on in India”, stressing that it wants to see the official order against the Jamaat attendees.

The Delhi Police have submitted charge sheets against 900 Tablighi Jamaat members, which also includes foreigners, accused them of allegedly attending the religious congregation organised in March by the Tablighi Jamaat headquarters, in violation of their visa conditions and the Indian government’s guidelines on the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

A three-judge vacation bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna wished to know if the action against these individuals were based on a press release of April 2 and June 4 or whether specific orders were issued to the affected individuals.

Senior advocates Chandra Uday Singh and Salman Khurshid informed the Court that the blacklisted foreign nationals want to return home but were unable to do so as FIRs have been registered consequent to which their passports were impounded by the local police.

With solicitor general Tushar Mehta in attendance through videoconferencing, the bench observed, “We want to know if their visas have been cancelled, why they have not been extradited. Why are they still here? On this ground alone we can throw out these petitions.”

Mehta sought a week’s time but the court directed the matter to be listed on Thursday. The bench told the petitioners that the court cannot proceed on basis of a press release and wished to see the specific orders cancelling the visas.

The petitioners before the Court hail from Indonesia, China, Malaysia, Thailand, Fiji, Jordan, Sudan, Tanzania, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Kenya, Mali, Morocco and Tunisia. Many among them were released from quarantine in May but were later housed in facilities with restricted movement.

Advocate Fuzail Ahmed Ayyubi who drafted the petitions for these foreigners said that the Constitutional right under Article 21 is available even to non-citizens and such right cannot be withdrawn unilaterally by the government without hearing them. The petitions stated that visa guidelines do not restrict visiting religious places or attending religious events.