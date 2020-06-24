Sections
Home / Lucknow / ‘Vrindavan themed’ masks by widows of Krishna land

‘Vrindavan themed’ masks by widows of Krishna land

The widows in Varanasi stitched masks and distributed it among the frontline workers.

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 07:47 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Lucknow

A woman holds a mask stitched by her and her friends at an ashram at Vrindaban. (HT Photos)

Widows of Vrindavan observed International Widows Day on Tuesday by launching special ‘Vrindavan-themed’ silk and cotton designer masks.

“Widows living in various ashrams have devised better ways to utilise their time by making designer masks with theme related to Lord Krishna. Around 1000 special Vrindavan-themed silk and cotton masks are being prepared on the occasion of International Widows Day,” said Vinita Verma, vice president of Sulabh International.

Vrindavan-themed mask were launched during a global webinar on Tuesday. These masks will be sold through various online platforms, she said.

“These women, mostly confined to their ashrams, expressed their interest to design masks with Krishna images on them. Sulabh International extended support by providing training to these widows and arranging cloth with special designs like ‘Mor Pankh’(peacock feather), Bansuri (flute) and other designs to attract people who love Lord Krishna.



During lockdown, widows living in ashrams learned the art of making masks and so far have prepared more than 5,000 khadi/cotton masks. They have also distributed them among police, government employees and sanitation people,” said Vinita.

“These women have special connection with the temple city of Vrindavan so as a mark of respect to Krishna they decided to design masks with Krishna themes and prepare at least 200-300 masks in a day,” she said.

Vinita said now they were preparing designer silk, cotton and khadi masks to be sold through various online platforms.

“We are approaching organisations like Khadi outlets and some known brands for sale of masks. “This will directly benefit these women,” she added.

Following Supreme Court directives on widows, Sulabh International came forward to take care of widows living in various ashrams. Since 2012, Dr Bindeshwar Pathak’s organization is looking after hundreds of widows living in various ashrams in Vrindavan and Varanasi. Sulabh also provides these widows medical facilities and vocational training besides meeting their day-to-day needs.

On the occasion, masterchef Vikas Khanna arranged distribution of large number of food items and essential medical supplements and herbal drinks for the widows in Vrindavan on the occasion of International Widows Day.

Under his special food campaign, meals and other essential items were given to seven ashrams in Vridavan.

Vikas Khanna connected Vrindavan widows from New York and said “They have special place in his life”. He appreciated efforts of Sulabh Founder Dr Bindeshwar Pathak for taking initiatives for welfare of widows living in various ashrams in Vrindavan.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Horoscope today: What’s in store for your zodiac sign on June 24
Jun 24, 2020 07:48 IST
Covid-19: 35th anniversary of Kanishka bombing marked with virtual vigil in Canada
Jun 24, 2020 07:44 IST
Army builds bridge near Assam gas well fire site
Jun 24, 2020 07:40 IST
Obama helps raise $11 million in first campaign event for Biden’s White House bid
Jun 24, 2020 07:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.