Wife, paramour land in net for Ambala man's murder

Wife, paramour land in net for Ambala man’s murder

Accused had herself lodged a complaint a day after the victim’s body with slit throat was found

Updated: May 14, 2020 00:35 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ambala

The police have also recovered a wire, a pillow, a mobile phone and a motorcycle from the accused. (Representative image/HT)

Three days after a man’s body was found near Dhorkada village of Ambala, police arrested his wife and her paramour for murder on Wednesday.

The body of the victim, Ravi Kumar, a resident of Ambala, was found with throat slit on May 10, following which his wife, Dimple, had lodged a complaint and a murder case was registered the next day.

CIA-1 in-charge Kewal Singh said, “We have arrested Dimple and one Sukhwinder Singh, a resident of Churuni Jantan of Kurukshetra district. It is learnt that both were having an affair after which they murdered Ravi.”

Singh said the police had recovered a wire, a pillow, a mobile phone and a motorcycle as well. “The accused were produced before a court and remanded in three-day police custody,” Singh said.



