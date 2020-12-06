Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Wife, three kids of Bihar man killed in accident get ₹12.75 lakh as relief

Wife, three kids of Bihar man killed in accident get ₹12.75 lakh as relief

Of the total compensation, 55% amount will go to the wife of the deceased and remaining 45% to the three children.

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 23:01 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Panchkula

The wife and three children of a Bihar man, who died in a road accident in December 2018, have been awarded Rs 12.75 lakh as compensation by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, Panchkula.

Asha Devi, 40, the widow of Upendra Paswan, who hails from Seerhaul village, Samastipur district, Bihar, had stated in her petition that her husband died after being hit by a car near JMD Agro Foods, Panchkula, on December 8, 2018.

As part of compensation, she had sought Rs 55 lakh, along with interest @18% per annum from the date of accident.

The petition was filed against car owner Raj Singh, of Panipat, car driver Krishan Kumar, of Kurukshetra district, and the insurer, IFFCO Tokio General Insurance Company Limited.

Disposing of the plea, the tribunal directed the insurance company to pay Rs 12.75 lakh to the family. Of this, 55% amount will go to the wife of the deceased and remaining 45% to the three children.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Satellite imagery shows China setting up border villages between India, Bhutan
Dec 06, 2020 22:52 IST
India questions Scotland Yard security after protest over farmers’ issue
Dec 06, 2020 23:35 IST
‘Will Centre entirely fund vaccines?’ Amarinder Singh writes to PM
Dec 06, 2020 20:36 IST
‘Will implement new citizenship law in Bengal’: BJP’s Vijayvargiya, Mukul Roy
Dec 06, 2020 23:02 IST

latest news

People react to Smriti Irani’s adorable pic with hubby Zubin Irani
Dec 07, 2020 00:07 IST
Mumbai Congress’s ward-level leaders asked to record their choice of city unit chief
Dec 07, 2020 00:07 IST
Sharad Pawar to meet President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday
Dec 07, 2020 00:04 IST
Delhi reports 2,706 new Covid-19 cases, 69 deaths
Dec 07, 2020 00:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.