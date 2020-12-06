Wife, three kids of Bihar man killed in accident get ₹12.75 lakh as relief

The wife and three children of a Bihar man, who died in a road accident in December 2018, have been awarded Rs 12.75 lakh as compensation by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, Panchkula.

Asha Devi, 40, the widow of Upendra Paswan, who hails from Seerhaul village, Samastipur district, Bihar, had stated in her petition that her husband died after being hit by a car near JMD Agro Foods, Panchkula, on December 8, 2018.

As part of compensation, she had sought Rs 55 lakh, along with interest @18% per annum from the date of accident.

The petition was filed against car owner Raj Singh, of Panipat, car driver Krishan Kumar, of Kurukshetra district, and the insurer, IFFCO Tokio General Insurance Company Limited.

Disposing of the plea, the tribunal directed the insurance company to pay Rs 12.75 lakh to the family. Of this, 55% amount will go to the wife of the deceased and remaining 45% to the three children.