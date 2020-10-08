Sections
Wildlife conservation, development go hand-in-hand to maintain biotic cycle: Sadhu Singh Dharamsot

The minister also released the teaser of a documentary prepared on Chhatbir Zoo

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 01:01 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

Punjab forests and wildlife preservation minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot at Chhatbir Zoo in Mohali on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)

Wildlife conservation and development should go hand-in-hand to maintain the biotic cycle.

This was said by Punjab forests and wildlife preservation minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, who was presiding over a state-level function organised at Chhatbir Zoo on Wednesday to mark the beginning of Wildlife Preservation Week.

The minister said that Wildlife Preservation Week was an ideal occasion to reaffirm our commitment towards conservation of wildlife, which was ingrained in our ethos, tradition and culture.

Releasing the teaser of a documentary prepared on Chhatbir Zoo, the minister said that the Zoo had been recognised at the international level and had, thus, acquired the membership of WAZA, the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

He said that under the animal exchange programme, soon new species of tigers and bears would be introduced to the Zoo.

On the occasion, Dharamsot inaugurated a bio-safety chamber in the service entry of the Zoo, constructed in the wake of the pandemic, and announced to the public a Zoo-born rare species of Indian fox pups.

Wildlife conservation, development go hand-in-hand to maintain biotic cycle: Sadhu Singh Dharamsot
