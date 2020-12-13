Sections
Will be happy to see Pawar as UPA chief, says former Union home minister Sushil Kumar Shinde

Meanwhile, senior NCP leader Praful Patel said he and his party wish to see Pawar lead the country as the Prime Minister

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 00:22 IST

By Faisal Malik,

Shinde said Pawar has worked with a lot of people and is widely experienced. (HT File)

Senior Congress leader and former Union home minister Sushil Kumar Shinde said he would be happy if Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar becomes the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chief. “He [Pawar] has seen many ups and downs in his political career of over 50 years. He has worked with a lot of people and is widely experienced. I would be happy if he gets the position of UPA chief,” Shinde told news channel TV9 Marathi.

Shinde also said that the NCP chief’s memory is “incredible”.

“He can remember people by their names after meeting them once. He is easily accessible and the only leader after Yashwantrao Chavan (former Maharashtra chief minister) who has cordial relations with everyone across parties,” Shinde said.

Meanwhile, senior NCP leader Praful Patel said his party wishes to see Pawar lead the country as the Prime Minister.

“Though he [Pawar] is not in the position where he wants to see himself now, it can happen. The entire state needs to support him. If (West Bengal CM) Mamata Bannerjee can get 36 MPs (Members of Parliament) and (Andhra Pradesh CM) Jagan Reddy has 25 MPs, then Pawar can also get 44 MPs from the state, and the day is not far away when he [Pawar] will be in the position where we want to see him. I am sure he would be leading the country when we will be celebrating his 85th birthday,” Patel said at the veteran leader’s 80th birthday celebrations at YB Chavan Centre.

