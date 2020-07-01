Will buy food packets via e-tendering, says Mumbai civic corporation

Sections
Updated: Jul 01, 2020 01:37 IST

By Mehul R Thakkar,

After facing the criticism of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the corporation over the procurement of 1.95 lakh food packets via e-quotation, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said it will procure them for distribution among the poor only through e-tenders.

Food packets are being provided to many citizens by the civic body in the city, owing to the lockdown in the city.

BJP group leader Prabhakar Shinde on Tuesday said, “On the pretext of coronavirus, there is corruption prevailing in the BMC. On Monday, without calling for tenders, a contract of ₹63 crore to provide food to the needy was invited via an e-quotation. My question is how will this benefit if there is no competitive bidding done?” he said.

Replying to Shinde’s allegation, the BMC said that the contract for the distribution of food packets to the needy every morning and evening has been cancelled through e-quotation and now it will be called through e-tenders and open tenders through website.



“The process of registering the participation in the e-tender process for the distribution of around 1 lakh 95 thousand food parcels every day will start from July 3 and the process is expected to be completed by July 15,” said the BMC said in a statement.

