Will continue protest till farm laws are withdrawn: BKU (Charuni)

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 22:41 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Karnal

As talks with the government remain inconclusive, farmer leaders in Haryana have made it clear that they will continue with the protests till the three agriculture laws are revoked and a law to guarantee MSP on all 26 crops is enacted.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) has urged farmers in Haryana to increase their strength at Delhi borders and also port their mobilephone SIMS from Jio to other networks.

BKU state president Gurnam Singh Charuni said no further meetings are scheduled with the government and farmers are waiting for a reaction to their demands. “All farmer union leaders have rejected the government’s offer for amendments in the laws. We now want the government to withdraw these laws and enact a law to ensure guarantee of procurement of all 26 crops on Minimum Support Price (MSP),” he said.

Charuni said during meetings with the Union government, they made it clear that the agitation will continue till these “anti-farmer laws” are withdrawn. “We have also decided that all farmers will port their (Jio) mobilephone numbers to other service providers. Also, on December 12, all toll plazas will be free for a day and on December 14, protests will be held at all district headquarters to intensify the agitation,” he added.

The movement of farmers had increased on Wednesday after reports that the government’s offer of amendments in the laws was rejected. “Now, the message has reached every farmer and they are angry over the government’s behaviour,” Rakesh Bains, BKU (Charuni) spokesperson said, adding that they are requesting more farmers to join the protest in Delhi. He said the strength of farmers is likely to increase in next two to three days.

