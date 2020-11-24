Sections
Will declare results by November 30: DU tells Delhi high court

New Delhi: Delhi University on Tuesday informed the Delhi High Court that it would declare the pending results for various postgraduate and undergraduate courses by November 30,...

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 23:10 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi:

Delhi University on Tuesday informed the Delhi High Court that it would declare the pending results for various postgraduate and undergraduate courses by November 30, with the court remarking that the varsity’s “neck is on board” if it does not meet the deadline.

A bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Subramonium Prasad was informed by DU’s counsel Mohinder Rupal that it would declare the results after a plea alleged that varsity had not declared the results by October 31 in violation of an earlier order dated October 12.

On October 12, the high court had directed the varsity to upload the mark sheets on its website and that no student should be asked to physically come to collect them.



The court, while noting the submissions, said the remaining results of postgraduate and undergraduate courses should be declared by November 30. It posted the matter for further hearing on December 2.

“Your neck is on the board if you don’t do it,” the bench said during the hearing, while questioning the filing of an application in a petition that had been disposed of.

The high court had earlier disposed of two pleas by law student Prateek Sharma and National Federation of Blind, seeking to set up effective mechanisms for visually impaired and specially abled students so that educational instructions can be transmitted to them properly and teaching material provided through the online mode of teaching during the Covis-19 pandemic.

The court questioned the maintainability of the application and asked petitioner Sharma why he had filed it in an already decided matter.

“Why did you file an application in a decided matter? Answer us on the maintainability first and not on merits... We have reservations in entertaining the application in a disposed of petition,” the bench said.

The petitioner, represented through advocate H S Hora, said in the application that DU had violated the October 12 order, where under the varsity itself had undertaken to adhere to the October 31 timeline for the declaration of results of PG and UG courses.

The high court had earlier asked Delhi University and its examiners to expedite the evaluation process of the online open-book examination (OBE).

