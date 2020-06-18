Sections
Home / Cities / Will decline NCP’s offer of seat on MLC: Raju Shetti

Will decline NCP’s offer of seat on MLC: Raju Shetti

PUNE Raju Shetti, leader of the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, on Thursday stated that he will decline the Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) offer of one seat on the...

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 19:22 IST

By HT Correspondent,

PUNE Raju Shetti, leader of the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, on Thursday stated that he will decline the Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) offer of one seat on the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC).

Shetti said he was doing this to prevent a possible split in the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana.

Shetti had, on Tuesday, visited NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s house in Baramati and accepted the offer of the MLC seat for himself.

The move disappointed two SSS leaders, who themselves were hoping to gain a berth in the legislative council.



“If someone is getting hurt because of my accepting the council offer, then I better reject it. After all, for me, keeping the SSS intact is more important,” Shetti said.

Earlier, Jalinder Patil, SSS state unit president, expressed his displeasure that Shetti chose to keep the NCP’s council seat offer for himself.

There are currently 12 seats vacant from the governor’s quota. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is plans to fill these as soon as possible.

For Shetti, a former two-time MP from Hatkanangale in Kolhapur, accepting a seat from the NCP quota comes after he had joined hands with the Congress-NCP alliance just before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, after breaking away from BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Prioritise care work to integrate women working from home into the economy
Jun 18, 2020 20:30 IST
PU’s fashion technology department launches website for students to sell products online
Jun 18, 2020 20:29 IST
Himachal guv asks state varsities to defer fee hike
Jun 18, 2020 20:25 IST
Recovered cops help boost morale of infected colleagues in Pimpri-Chinchwad
Jun 18, 2020 20:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.