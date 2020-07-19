Sections
Home / Cities / Will state home minister apologise for Panvel Covid facility rape incident: Kirit Somaiya

Will state home minister apologise for Panvel Covid facility rape incident: Kirit Somaiya

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) Kirit Somaiya on Saturday demanded an apology from Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh over the Panvel Covid...

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 00:58 IST

By Farhan Shaikh,

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) Kirit Somaiya on Saturday demanded an apology from Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh over the Panvel Covid centre rape incident. Despite repeated attempts, Deskhmukh was not available for comment.

On Thursday evening, a 25-year-old man posed as a doctor and allegedly sexually assaulted a 40-year-old woman at the centre.

Somaiya, along with BJP Maharashtra vice-president Chitra Wagh and Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) mayor Kavita Choutmol, met the local police, demanding an upgrade in the security at Covid-19 quarantine centres. He later visited the Indiabulls quarantine facility in Kongaon, where the incident took place.

“I have a question for home minister Anil Deshmukh. When will you apologise to the people of Maharashtra for this incident? What will the [Uddhav] Thackeray government do to ensure such an incident is not repeated?” Somaiya said at the quarantine facility.



Choutmol demanded that the men and women’s wards be separated at all centres.

“Only one person is admitted in a room to ensure infection does not spread. So the security at the quarantine centres should be upgraded,” said Choutmol.

She also issued a press release stating that the administration should appoint security personnel at the facility. “At a time when coronavirus already spread fear among people, such an act can only be committed by a monster,” the press release added.

Referring to last year’s police encounter of four men accused in the gang rape and murder of a 27-year-old veterinarian, Choutmol said, “Such a monster should be given the same punishment given [to the accused] in the Hyderabad incident.”

Meanwhile, Wagh cornered the state government over women’s security and demanded action against the administration and security personnel for negligence.

“The woman visited the centre for her treatment. The accused should get punishment, but action should also be initiated against the administration and security staff as their negligence led to the incident. Women have been molested at various quarantine centres in Maharashtra, and this incident raises further questions on women’s security. The government must tell us if women should go to Covid centres for treatment or die at home?” Wagh added.

Meanwhile, Raigad guardian minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Aditi Tatkare also demanded strict punishment for the accused. “I have spoken to the police officials and have demanded strict punishment for the accused,” she said in a statement.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

12th fatality in Chandigarh, highest singl-day spike of 31 new cases
Jul 19, 2020 00:56 IST
2 Covid centres at Navi Mumbai to get 4,100 more beds
Jul 19, 2020 00:54 IST
Tell victims about acquittal of accused: HC to trial courts
Jul 19, 2020 00:52 IST
Test report mix-up: Recovered patient told to quarantine
Jul 19, 2020 00:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.