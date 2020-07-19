Will state home minister apologise for Panvel Covid facility rape incident: Kirit Somaiya

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) Kirit Somaiya on Saturday demanded an apology from Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh over the Panvel Covid centre rape incident. Despite repeated attempts, Deskhmukh was not available for comment.

On Thursday evening, a 25-year-old man posed as a doctor and allegedly sexually assaulted a 40-year-old woman at the centre.

Somaiya, along with BJP Maharashtra vice-president Chitra Wagh and Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) mayor Kavita Choutmol, met the local police, demanding an upgrade in the security at Covid-19 quarantine centres. He later visited the Indiabulls quarantine facility in Kongaon, where the incident took place.

“I have a question for home minister Anil Deshmukh. When will you apologise to the people of Maharashtra for this incident? What will the [Uddhav] Thackeray government do to ensure such an incident is not repeated?” Somaiya said at the quarantine facility.

Choutmol demanded that the men and women’s wards be separated at all centres.

“Only one person is admitted in a room to ensure infection does not spread. So the security at the quarantine centres should be upgraded,” said Choutmol.

She also issued a press release stating that the administration should appoint security personnel at the facility. “At a time when coronavirus already spread fear among people, such an act can only be committed by a monster,” the press release added.

Referring to last year’s police encounter of four men accused in the gang rape and murder of a 27-year-old veterinarian, Choutmol said, “Such a monster should be given the same punishment given [to the accused] in the Hyderabad incident.”

Meanwhile, Wagh cornered the state government over women’s security and demanded action against the administration and security personnel for negligence.

“The woman visited the centre for her treatment. The accused should get punishment, but action should also be initiated against the administration and security staff as their negligence led to the incident. Women have been molested at various quarantine centres in Maharashtra, and this incident raises further questions on women’s security. The government must tell us if women should go to Covid centres for treatment or die at home?” Wagh added.

Meanwhile, Raigad guardian minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Aditi Tatkare also demanded strict punishment for the accused. “I have spoken to the police officials and have demanded strict punishment for the accused,” she said in a statement.