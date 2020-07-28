Will look into problems pertaining to Eid festivities, says Maharashtra CM

Chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray, in a meeting attended by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat, home minister Anil Deshmukh and minority affairs minister Nawab Malik, assured to look into the complaints from members of the Muslim community over the transportation of goats for the Eid-ul-Azha (Bakri-Eid) festival, which will be celebrated on August 1.

Former minister Baba Siddique said that though the community has no issues over buying goats online, the trucks and tempos transporting them are not allowed to enter the city. “The Motor Vehicle Act allows transportation of a certain number of animals depending upon the vehicle’s size,” said Siddique, who attended the meet along with his son and legislator Zeeshan.

The meeting was held hours after NCP chief Sharad Pawar asked senior ministers to discuss the issue with CM. Some days ago, the state government had issued guidelines over the celebrations.

Pawar earlier held a meeting with leaders from the ruling parties, along with Muslim community leaders, on the issue. Sanjay Kumar, director general of police Subodh Jaiswal, Mumbai Police commissioner Sanjay Barve, civic commissioner IS Chahal and other senior officials were also present for the meeting.

The state has allowed buying animals online or over phone to avoid crowding. It has further suggested of a ‘symbolic qurbani’ or sacrifice.of animals. Unhappy with the rules, Muslim leaders on Monday met the NCP chief.

“There is nothing called “symbolic qurbani [sacrifice]” in Islam and the community should be allowed to follow the practice. Those who have bought animals online should also be allowed to transport them as around 300 trucks carrying animals have been stopped at various borders across the state,” Congress legislator Amin Patel said.

“The NCP chief also said that animals should be allowed to be transported as they have been bought following the guidelines,” said a leader, who did not wish to be named.