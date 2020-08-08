‘Will move court if HP govt tries to postpone panchayat polls’

Himachal Pradesh leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri on Saturday said that Congress will move court if the state government tried to postpone the panchayat elections.

In a statement, he said that state government wants to create constitutional crisis by postponing panchayat polls. New panchayats are to be formed by January for which election process has started.

He said that the state government is not ready for elections so they do not want to conduct polls. “First they tried to avoid elections on pretext of Covid-19 and now they are trying to do the same on pretext of creating new panchayats. There is no provision to extend tenure of exisiting panchayats so government is trying to occupy the panchayats by imposing favoured committees,” he said.

Agnihotri said that CM Jai Ram Thakur has himself been panchayati Raj minsiter and is familiar with constitutional process of creating new panchayats. It will be foolish and immature to create such a crisis,, he added.

He said that if the state government wanted to create new panchayats, all formalities should have been started last year. But considering creation of new panchayats all of a sudden will postpone elections by at least a year.

He said that the DCs have completed process of delimitation and demarcation, boundaries have been fixed and voter lists have been finalised. Postponing polls now will put burden on the state government’s treasury as well.