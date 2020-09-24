Sections
Will not allow BJP leaders in villages: Farm unions

Farmers have also asked BJP leaders with farming background to resign from the saffron party and join their protest

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 15:37 IST

By Mohit Khanna, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Farmers block Bathinda to Mansa overbridge during a sit in protest in Bathinda. (HT photo)

Ludhiana The coordination committee of 31 farm unions of Punjab has decided to bar the entry of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and workers in villages. Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU-Lakhowal) general secretary Harinder Singh Lakhowal said, “Farmers have been stopped from marching to Delhi. We will not allow anyone associated with the BJP to enter our villages. Those who are not with farmers have no right to enter villages.”

BKU-Rajewal president BS Rajewal said it was only tit for tat. “Why should BJP leaders be allowed to enter villages, when farmers are being barred from entering Delhi?” He added that farmers were now working on the principle of ‘Jehra Kisana Naal Kharu Ohi Pinda Vich Varu (Only those who will stand with farmers will be allowed to enter villages). Rajewal added that farmers have also asked BJP leaders with farming background to resign from the saffron party and join their protest.

With the railways either cancelling or short-terminating trains on September 25 (Friday), farmers will lay siege on national and state highways. “As trains have been cancelled on Friday, we will protest on national and state highways. We will permanently stop train movement from October 1,” said Lakhowal.

