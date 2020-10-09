Will not stage protest as paddy procurement has improved: Ambala BJP MLA

Two days after staging a dharna alleging delay in paddy procurement due to the “ego” of Haryana additional chief secretary (ACS), food, civil supplies and consumer affairs PK Das, Ambala BJP MLA Aseem Goel on Friday said he will not protest again on Monday since the process has improved in the mandis.

“Since Wednesday, I’ve spoken to several people who are engaged in procurement in Ambala city and Naneola mandis. I have received a positive feedback. There is no problem getting gate passes at the mandis now and everything is going on smoothly,” he said.

Goel’s protest had attracted sharp criticism from chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who had said that it was wrong on the MLAs part to blame the ACS and that the officers work as per government directions.

However, Goel said, “For the CM, we both (Das and Goel) are part of the government and this is his point of view. It think an official, who is signing and monitoring such work, has to be held accountable if something goes wrong.”

On Friday, divisional commissioner Dipti Umashankar and deputy commissioner Ashok Kumar Sharma inspected the New Grain Market in Ambala Cantonment and grain markets in Barara and Saha of the district to take stock of paddy purchase and lifting.