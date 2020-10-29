Will quit politics if MSP system dismantled: Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday accused the Congress of “misleading” farmers by telling them the Centre’s new farm laws will lead to dismantling of the MSP system and said he would quit politics if that were to happen.

Addressing a series of public gatherings in different villages, he also touched upon several steps taken by his government for farmers’ welfare. Khattar was accompanied by wrestler-turned-politician and BJP candidate from Baroda Yogeshwar Dutt, Haryana Minister and Independent MLA Ranjit Singh Chautala, JJP leader Digvijay Singh Chautala and a number of state BJP leaders.

“MSP is guaranteed in mandis. I announce that if MSP will end, I will quit politics,” he said.

He said,“The mandi system and MSP will continue. These laws give a greater choice to farmers to sell their produce anywhere. Every time the MSP will be released with a hike. After the demise of Sri Krishan Hooda Ji, we have transferred ₹165 crore in the accounts of sarpanches to carry out developmental works in their respective villages. We are committed to setup a university at Butana village, IMT and a rice mill in the constituency.”

Taking a jibe at leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his son Deepender Singh, Khattar said the duo is campaigning for Congress candidate Induraj Narwal in Baroda. “No other Congress leader is ready to go there,” he claimed. “Earlier, they used to say Yogeshwar Dutt’s security deposit will be forfeited. But now they have realised that the ground situation is something else and the tide is turning against them,” he said.

“Both of them are contesting this election for their survival and have pitted a dummy candidate (Narwal) instead,” he added.

He said, “We will provide 75% reservation to local youths in private sector jobs in Haryana. We have given damaged crop compensation of ₹12,000 per acre while the Congress government has failed to do so.”

Meanwhile, jails and power minister Ranjit Chautala said his family had won the Baroda seat from 1977 to 2005. “Dushyant and I have 14 portfolios and urge you to not worry about anything. If you elect Dutt from here, we will fulfill all the poll promises,” he added.

CM should visit mandis to check if crops are purchased at MSP: Hooda

Reacting sharply over Khattar’s commitments, leader of opposition Bhupinder Hooda said the CM should visit the mandis to check if the crops are being purchased at the MSP or not.

“Farmers are forced to sell their produce below MSP. The government has implemented three new agricultural laws only to ensure that the farmers sell their crops to private agencies. They are selling their paddy at a loss of ₹500 to ₹1,000 per quintal. People at the helm of power only know how to speak. They will neither give MSP to the farmer nor leave politics,” Hooda said, adding that the intention of the present government is completely ‘anti-farmer’.

“The government has been deliberately dismantling farmer welfare policies and systems like mandis, MSPs, bonuses, subsidies, compensations which were started during our regime,” he said.