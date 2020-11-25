Will reach Delhi to support farmers, says Jat leader Yashpal Malik

All India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti (AIJASS) chief Yashpal Malik said people associated with the front will reach Delhi on November 26 to support the agitating farmers.

The Jat leader, who was addressing a rally at Jassia village on the birth anniversary of peasant leader Sir Chhotu Ram, also condemned the government for detaining farmer leaders ahead of the march.

“It is painful to know that people who are fighting for their rights are being sent to police stations in these cold weather conditions. The Centre should amend the laws or else people would be forced to come out on streets,” he said.

Malik also said that he would call a meeting soon to decide the future course of action regarding the agitation.

He also urged the government to release Jat youths languishing in jails after the 2016 stir and provide reservation to the community under the other backward class (OBC) category.

“The BJP-JJP coalition government should bring Jat reservation bill again in the Haryana Vidhan Sabha and accord reservation to Jats and five other communities,” he said. “The government had agreed to withdraw all cases, whether in the ambit of the state or the Centre, but it has so far failed to fulfill this promise,” he added.