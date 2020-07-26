Will those seeking lifting of lockdown take responsibility for deaths, asks Maharashtra CM

Justifying his decision to not hastily open up the restrictions to contain the spread of Covid-19, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray asked if those demanding lifting of the lockdown would take responsibility for the fatalities.

Thackeray has been criticised for treading cautiously on lifting the curbs in Maharashtra. It is also said that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar intervened to convince him to allow opening up of businesses and industry. In a clear indication that the lockdown could continue after July 31, Thackeray said the government would provide further relaxations in activities.

In part one of the two-part interview to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for Sena mouthpiece Saamana, Thackeray said living with coronavirus is a tightrope walk that requires balancing the economy and health of the public. He also warned against lifting of lockdown at once, citing several countries have reimposed lockdowns after lifting them all at once.

“There are several smart people speaking against the lockdown... Fine, we will open everything for you, but if, unfortunately, people die due to this, will you take the responsibility for it? There is no problem in opening up, but will they take responsibility? I am not using the word ‘lockdown’ now. I will not say that I am lifting the lockdown, but gradually restrictions are being lifted. And my attempt is that once an activity is opened, there should be no need to shut it again,” he said.

“Just thinking about the economy too will not work. Those who are only concerned about the health situation, however grave it may be, too, will have to think a little about the economy. Living with the coronavirus is a tightrope walk,” Thackeray said.

In the interview published in Saamana on Saturday, Thackeray spoke about various topics, including the first six months of his government, the role of Opposition leader, the government’s measures to tackle Covid-19, and his view on final-year examinations, among others.

Saying that people were tired of sitting at home, Raut asked Thackeray when will vada pav, a popular snack in Mumbai, be available and when will the suburban train network resume for common man.

“People may be bored [of the lockdown], but we can’t lift restrictions to give them a break from it. If we hastily unlock, and someone loses their life, then what is the use of livelihood? What will happen if this virus spreads in a factory? Then we must decide that no matter how many people succumb to this disease, we do not want a lockdown. Are you prepared for it? I am not. I am not [Donald] Trump, I can’t see my people suffer in front of my eyes… We will start [suburban] local trains and vada pav [stalls on the roads], but first, decide on one extreme. Families are falling ill and dying. Who will open the lockdown in that family,” he asked.

Thackeray also remained measured in the success of containing the spread of Covid-19 in Dharavi, India’s largest slum, and in acknowledging the reducing numbers from Mumbai. “I am not going to speak about it. The danger has still not passed. If I appreciate the work now, complacency may creep in.” The ‘Dharavi model’ was praised by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The chief minister also took potshots at former chief minister and leader of Opposition in the legislative Assembly Devendra Fadnavis. The former chief minister is touring the state to review the Covid-19 situation and criticising the government on its shortcomings. He also visited Delhi earlier this week.

Thackeray said, “He [Fadnavis] must have gone to see the Covid-19 situation there, but he did not say anything about the situation there. He is going to Delhi because he has given Maharashtra’s fund to Delhi (Centre).”

Thackeray said that Fadnavis might have “stomach ache” after an organisation ranked Thackeray as one of the best chief ministers in India. “He could have a stomach ache because without stepping out anywhere, one organisation ranked me as [one of the] best chief ministers in the country. This must be a cause of stomach cramps because corona has varied symptoms.”

Thackeray dismissed the criticism that he has not gone to Mantralaya as much as he should have. He said that he is using technology to take stock of the situation in the state. “Mantralaya is shut now. The technology has advanced to such an extent... If one cannot use technology, then it is really unfortunate. I am meeting officials and public representatives. In one go, I am covering the entire state and taking decisions. If it is important to visit physically, you go to that place, but with video-conferencing, you can cover the state,” he said.

The chief minister also remained firm on the state’s decision to not hold final-year examinations, while giving an option to appear for exams after the Covid crisis goes away. “We have taken a decision. I think now the Governor too has understood [it]. Nobody is against the idea of holding exams. I am in favour, but understand there is an option for students to accept the grades based on average of previous semesters or appear for exams. We do not know yet when these exams can be held,” he said.

The Sena chief also dodged a question on Pawar’s comments on Ram Mandir being a priority over tackling Covid-19 for the Centre. The CM said this is not “Thackeray sarkar”, but “everybody’s sarkar, especially that of the people of the state, who have accepted this experiment.” “I am not bothered about the political challenges. People have faith in me,” he said.