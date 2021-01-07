Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Winter rain keeps Pune wet and chill; forecast to continue till Jan 10

Winter rain keeps Pune wet and chill; forecast to continue till Jan 10

PUNE Pashan, Aundh, Shivajinagar, Vishrantwadi, and the Pune Station area witnessed rains on Thursday evening. Parts of the city also witnessed thunderstorms and lightning. As per...

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 20:22 IST

By Namrata Devikar,

PUNE Pashan, Aundh, Shivajinagar, Vishrantwadi, and the Pune Station area witnessed rains on Thursday evening. Parts of the city also witnessed thunderstorms and lightning.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) the maximum temperature reported in Pune on Thursday was 30 degrees Celsius, whereas the minimum temperature was 18 degrees Celsius.

“There is a possibility of light rains in isolated parts of Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Konkan and Goa along with lightning and thunderstorms till January 9. Whereas for Pune city, the sky shall remain cloudy and light rainfall is likely till January 10,” said IMD officials.

“The maximum temperature will be around 28 degrees Celsius for the next few days. Whereas the minimum temperature will go as low as 11 degrees Celsius,” said IMD officials.



Across Maharashtra, Nashik also reported 6 millimetres rainfall on Thursday.

The highest maximum temperature was 33.4 degrees Celsius in Ratnagiri. The lowest minimum temperature was 16.6 degrees Celsius in Mahabaleshwar on Thursday.

Pashan, Aundh, Shivajinagar, Vishrantwadi, and the Pune Station area witnessed rains on Thursday evening. Parts of the city also witnessed thunderstorms and lightning.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) the maximum temperature reported in Pune on Thursday was 30 degrees Celsius, whereas the minimum temperature was 18 degrees Celsius.

“There is a possibility of light rains in isolated parts of Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Konkan and Goa along with lightning and thunderstorms till January 9. Whereas for Pune city, the sky shall remain cloudy and light rainfall is likely till January 10,” said IMD officials.

“The maximum temperature will be around 28 degrees Celsius for the next few days. Whereas the minimum temperature will go as low as 11 degrees Celsius,” said IMD officials.

Across Maharashtra, Nashik also reported 6 millimetre rainfall on Thursday.

The highest maximum temperature was 33.4 degrees Celsius in Ratnagiri. The lowest minimum temperature was 16.6 degrees Celsius in Mahabaleshwar on Thursday.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: Union health minister Harsh Vardhan to visit Tamil Nadu tomorrow
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
‘Will walk to gallows’: Mamata Banerjee’s nephew on ‘tolabaj’ taunt
by HT Correspondent
Friends first: India adopts ‘HCQ model’ to send Covid vaccines to neighbours
by Shishir Gupta
Sonia Gandhi accuses BJP of profiting off people’s woes as fuel prices soar
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar

latest news

Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar pens emotional note on his birthday
by HT Entertainment Desk
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot urges PM Modi to restart stalled railway projects
by HT Correspondent
‘Took great effort from stakeholders to organise I-League’
by Press Trust of India
‘Will walk to gallows’: Mamata Banerjee’s nephew on ‘tolabaj’ taunt
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.