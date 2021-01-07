Winter rain keeps Pune wet and chill; forecast to continue till Jan 10

PUNE Pashan, Aundh, Shivajinagar, Vishrantwadi, and the Pune Station area witnessed rains on Thursday evening. Parts of the city also witnessed thunderstorms and lightning.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) the maximum temperature reported in Pune on Thursday was 30 degrees Celsius, whereas the minimum temperature was 18 degrees Celsius.

“There is a possibility of light rains in isolated parts of Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Konkan and Goa along with lightning and thunderstorms till January 9. Whereas for Pune city, the sky shall remain cloudy and light rainfall is likely till January 10,” said IMD officials.

“The maximum temperature will be around 28 degrees Celsius for the next few days. Whereas the minimum temperature will go as low as 11 degrees Celsius,” said IMD officials.

Across Maharashtra, Nashik also reported 6 millimetres rainfall on Thursday.

The highest maximum temperature was 33.4 degrees Celsius in Ratnagiri. The lowest minimum temperature was 16.6 degrees Celsius in Mahabaleshwar on Thursday.

