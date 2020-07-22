With 102 fresh cases, tricity records its highest single-day spike

With 102 new cases, tricity recorded its highest single-day spike in Covid-19 infections on Tuesday. At 65, the maximum number of cases came from Panchkula followed by 23 in Mohali and 14 in Chandigarh. The previous single-day spike in the tricity was on July 17 when 88 cases were detected.

34 PARAMILITARY MEN AMONG FRESH CASES IN P’KULA

Panchkula recorded 65 new cases on Tuesday, taking the tally to 345. This includes 18 cases that were detected late in the evening after the daily bulletin was released by the Panchkula health authorities.

The rapidly spreading infection among the paramilitary men is one of the main reasons behind Panhkula’s shooting numbers. On Tuesday, 34 paramilitary men—18 from Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and 16 from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) tested positive. “Till date, 30 ITBP personnel and 32 CRPF men have tested positive in the district,” said Panchkula civil surgeon Jaspreet Kaur. This figure does not include the 18 new infections that came to fore in the evening.

The rest of the infected persons are civilians. These include seven persons from Pinjore—aged 50, 30, 54, 24, 35 and two children aged four. Two others are from Kherawali, three from Maheshpur and one from Sector 15, Panchkula.

Panchkula’s tally now stands at 345, with 206 active cases.

SEVEN HEALTH WORKERS CONTRACT INFECTION IN UT

In Chandigarh hospitals, seven health workers have contracted the infection. These include a resident doctor and five nurses of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) and one resident doctor of Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32.

The 28-year-old PGIMER doctor is a resident of Sector 9, while three nurses are roommates who live in Sector 15. The remaining two nurses are residents of Punjab. The GMCH doctor is a resident of Sector 32.

Six new cases are contacts of previously diagnosed cases---two women, aged 45 and 66, from Daaria, and four people, including a toddler of one-and-a-half, from Sector 41.

Besides these, a 31-year-old man from Behlana, a nine-year-old child from Sector 29 and a 72-year-old man from Sector 9 tested positive.

With this, the number of active cases in UT stands at 221.

Health authorities said they were tracking down to isolate and test their contacts.

TWO MORE COPS FROM GHARUAN POLICE POST TEST POSITIVE

Two more policemen from Gharuan police post were among the 23 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Mohali on Tuesday, taking the district count to 574.

The two male constables are aged 46 and 47. On Sunday, three other cops had tested positive, following which public dealing was suspended at the police post.

Among the other patients, four men, aged 55, 49, 37 and 22, are from Sectors 69, 126, 94 and 66, respectively.

Three men, aged 59, 14 and 8, were found positive in Phase 6.

A 26-year-old woman is from Phase 9 and a 40-year-old from Phase 3B2, besides a 35-year-old male from Phase 3B1.

In Kharar, a 47-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman tested positive in Hira Enclave. Two men, aged 55 and 28, and a 62-year-old woman are from Sarvoj Enclave.

A 23-year-old man is from Sunny Enclave, a 37-year-old man from Gharuan and a 48-year-old woman from Kharar.

Two men, aged 63 and 41, are in Zirakpur, and a 41-year-old woman in Baltana.

Meanwhile, nine more patients were discharged on Tuesday, bringing the number of active patients down to 191. While 371 have recovered, 12 have died.

Civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said most of the cases were contacts of already positive persons, who either had travel history or were contacts of Covid patients. “All patients are admitted at Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur. Most of them are asymptomatic,” he added.