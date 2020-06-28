Sections
Home / Cities / With 127 fresh cases, J&K’s tally crosses 7,000-mark

With 127 fresh cases, J&K’s tally crosses 7,000-mark

Most deaths due to Covid-19 took place in the ten districts of Kashmir division.

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 21:16 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Srinagar

Representational photo

As 127 fresh cases were reported from Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, the total number of Covid-19 cases has crossed the 7,000-mark in the Union territory.

Now, J&K has 7,093 total cases among which 94 people succumbed to the deadly disease. However, most of these deaths took place in the ten districts of Kashmir division.

Srinagar recorded the most (31) cases on Sunday, followed by Budgam (22) and Kupwara (16). Srinagar has currently the highest number (591) of active cases, followed by Baramulla (416) and Kulgam (252). Doda has three, the lowest number of active cases. Srinagar district has witnessed maximum (22) deaths.

“Last 10-day surge in Covid-19 cases, 83% of 260 being primary contacts and travellers, reiterates strict adherence to the mandatory precautions – masks, social distancing and personal hygiene. Please take it seriously. Also, caution everyone around,” Srinagar deputy commissioner Shahid Iqbal Choudhary tweeted on Sunday.



Meanwhile, 91 patients recovered and were discharged from different hospitals across the UT, taking the total recoveries to 4,316. So far, 3,51,885 people have been tested in 20 districts of J&K and currently 2,76,057 people are enlisted for observation.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

China deployed martial art trainers along Tibet during border tension with India: Reports
Jun 28, 2020 21:20 IST
DGCA issues show cause notice to AirAsia India executive after pilot alleges safety violations
Jun 28, 2020 21:20 IST
With 127 fresh cases, J&K’s tally crosses 7,000-mark
Jun 28, 2020 21:16 IST
Covid 19 battle is big, no individual can deal with it alone: Manish Sisodia responds to Amit Shah
Jun 28, 2020 21:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.