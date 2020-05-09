With 13 fresh Covid-19 infections, J&K tally mounts to 836

Thirteen more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the Union territory to 836, officials said.

Of these fresh infections, 12 are from Kashmir’s Srinagar, Shopian, Kupwara, Ganderbal, Kulgam and Pulwama districts, while one case was reported from Kathua district in Jammu division.

A government spokesperson said four more patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the UT—one in Jammu and three in Kashmir division.

Meanwhile, Srinagar mayor Junaid Azim Mattu said he has tested negative for the disease. The tests were done after relative of a municipal corporation employee tested positive for coronavirus.

Mattu tweeted:“Was tested for #COVID-19 along with 13 SMC colleagues. All 14, including me, have tested negative. Six positive cases from Srinagar today, including two nurses from Shireen Bagh Hospital, which is a matter of concern. We need to remain vigilant.” However, he later clarified that only two people are domiciled in Srinagar while rest are from other districts stationed here.

On Friday, 30 new positive cases were reported in J&K. A 34-year-old man from Srinagar’s old city had died of the disease of Thursday while an elderly woman of Batpora in Dal Lake area had succumbed last week. So far, nine people have died in the UT.

So far, 368 patients—313 in Kashmir and 55 in Jammu division—have recovered.

Of the total 459 active cases, 446 are in Kashmir while 13 are in Jammu.

Till date, 90,541 people have been enlisted for observation—20,092 in home quarantine, 459 in hospital isolation, 167 in hospital quarantine, 9,244 in home surveillance while 60,570 have completed their surveillance period.