With 14 fresh cases, Mohali’s tally crosses 300-mark

With 14 fresh cases, Mohali’s Covid-19 tally crossed the 300-mark on Sunday morning.

Of the fresh cases, 13 are from Dera Bassi subdivision while one is from Phase-4, Mohali.

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said all the new cases are contacts of already positive patients. “We have shifted them to Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur and they are responding well to treatment,” he said.

Mohali’s tally now stands at 302, of which 218 have recovered and five have died, leaving 79 active cases.