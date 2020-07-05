Sections
Home / Cities / With 14 fresh cases, Mohali’s tally crosses 300-mark

With 14 fresh cases, Mohali’s tally crosses 300-mark

Mohali’s tally now stands at 302, of which 218 have recovered and five have died, leaving 79 active cases.

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 13:58 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

With 14 fresh cases, Mohali’s Covid-19 tally crossed the 300-mark on Sunday morning.

Of the fresh cases, 13 are from Dera Bassi subdivision while one is from Phase-4, Mohali.

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said all the new cases are contacts of already positive patients. “We have shifted them to Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur and they are responding well to treatment,” he said.

Mohali’s tally now stands at 302, of which 218 have recovered and five have died, leaving 79 active cases.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

India has burned me pretty deeply: Wrestling coach Andrew Cook on sacking
Jul 05, 2020 14:25 IST
Allahabad University asks teachers, staff to work from home till July 31
Jul 05, 2020 14:20 IST
Karnataka to build Rs 200 crore pilgrim complexes at Tirumala
Jul 05, 2020 14:19 IST
Tamil Nadu on intense lockdown today as part of efforts to curb Covid-19 spread
Jul 05, 2020 14:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.