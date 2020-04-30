With 18 new cases, Haryana’s coronavirus count jumps to 329

Sections
Nine vegetable vendors, pharmacist’s wife test positive in Bahadurgarh town

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 15:26 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Chandigarh/Rohtak: With 18 new cases, 11 from Jhajjar, four from Faridabad and three from Gurugram, the Covid-19 count jumped to 329 in Haryana on Thursday.

Eleven people, including nine vegetable sellers who frequented the vegetable market in Bahadurgarh besides Delhi’s Azadpur mandi, and the wife of a pharmacist, who was found to be Covid-19 positive three days ago, have tested positive for coronavirus in Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh town.

Jhajjar civil surgeon Dr Randeep Punia said that the health department teams had collected samples of the Bahadurgarh vegetable sellers. All nine vendors and the wife of the pharmacist have been sent to the isolation ward at PostGraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak.

The four new positive cases from Faridabad include a person with a Tablighi Jamaat link, the wife and son of an already infected person, who was associated with a private hospital, and a woman worker associated with a social organisation in Delhi.



In Gurugram, among the three new positive cases, two are said to be employees of a private hospital.

