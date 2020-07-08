With 18 new cases, Himachal’s Covid-count crosses 1,100-mark in 111 days

With 18 people testing positive for Covid-19 in Himachal, the total number of cases crossed the 1,100-mark on Wednesday.The state’s Covid-19 count has climbed to 1,101.

Seven cases were reported in Kangra , six in Solan, two in Una and one each in Mandi, Hamirpur and Sirmaur.

A four-year-old girl from Sera Thana village, whose 33-year-old mother had tested positive after returning from Mumbai, was also found to be infected. A 32-year-old man from Vill Palakh, who came from Delhi on July 5 and his 28-year-old brother-in-law have tested positive.

A 45-year-old man from Dhan village of Kangra, who had returned from Panipat on June 30, tested positive. A 43- year-old man from Panalth village of Kangra who was the direct contact of a previously diagnosed patient also tested positive on Wednesday. All patients have been shifted to the district Covid-Care Centre (DCCC) in Dadh.

As many as 31 patients have been discharged, including 14 from Solan, eight from Hamirpur, six from Kangra and three from Sirmaur.

Nine people have succumbed to Covid-19 in the state while 13 patients have migrated.

Himachal breached the 1,100-mark on the 111th day of reporting its first case, which was detected on March 20. It had reached the 1,000-mark on July 2. It took six days for the count to climb to 1,100 from 1000.

Since the Covid-19 outbreak, Himachal has recorded 1,101 cases. There are 257 active cases and 820 persons have recovered.

Kangra is the worst-hit district with 298 cases followed by Hamirpur with 268 cases, Una with 131 cases, Solan with 126 cases, Chamba with 58 cases, Shimla with 49 cases, Bilaspur with 48 cases, Sirmaur with 41 cases, Mandi with 37 cases, Kinnaur with 34 cases, Kullu with seven cases and Lahaul-Spiti with four cases.

COUPLE BOOKED FOR ENTERING HP WITH FAKE COVID REPORT

A couple was booked for trying to enter Kangra district on a fake Covid report. Kangra superintendent of police (SP) Vimukt Ranjan said the couple had entered Himachal from the Bhadroya barrier. Their Covid-19 negative test report was found to be fake.

Legal action is being initiated against them for cheating, fraud and forgery. They are currently lodged at an institutional quarantine facility at Parour, said Ranjan.